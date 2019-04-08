Le'Veon Bell Shares Image of Texts with James Conner, Says He Loves RB to Death

Pittsburgh Steelers running backs Le'Veon Bell (26) and James Conner run a drill during a team practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Pittsburgh, on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. It was Bell's first workout with the team. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have had some tension brewing at receiver last season, but the running back room was apparently strong. 

James Conner had positive words for his former teammate Le'Veon Bell in a direct message Monday, which Bell shared on Twitter:

Bell left for the New York Jets this offseason, but Conner still apparently thinks highly of the veteran.

It's not the same for Antonio Brown, who decided to trash former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster after being traded to the Oakland Raiders.

Brown shared his harsh assessment of Smith-Schuster on Twitter Sunday and the younger player responded:

He also shared an old direct message on Instagram Monday.

Amid the drama that continues to surround the Steelers, the positive words from Conner should at least provide some hope that not all is bad.

