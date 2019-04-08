Le'Veon Bell Shares Image of Texts with James Conner, Says He Loves RB to Death

Le'Veon Bell Shares Image of Texts with James Conner, Says He Loves RB to DeathApril 8, 2019
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have had some tension brewing at receiver last season, but the running back room was apparently strong.
James Conner had positive words for his former teammate Le'Veon Bell in a direct message Monday, which Bell shared on Twitter:
Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell
I usually don’t post private conversations...but this txt just hit me so differently...I love youu to death bro 🖤🙌🏾 @JamesConner_ #AllPositiveVibes https://t.co/Bzwp9g5LO3
Bell left for the New York Jets this offseason, but Conner still apparently thinks highly of the veteran.
It's not the same for Antonio Brown, who decided to trash former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster after being traded to the Oakland Raiders.
Brown shared his harsh assessment of Smith-Schuster on Twitter Sunday and the younger player responded:
Antonio Brown @AB84
Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx
JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu
Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh
He also shared an old direct message on Instagram Monday.
Amid the drama that continues to surround the Steelers, the positive words from Conner should at least provide some hope that not all is bad.
