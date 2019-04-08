Look: Antonio Brown Shares Old DM from JuJu Smith-Schuster in Instagram Post

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Before Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster were feuding on Twitter—before they were even teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers—Smith-Schuster was just a young player looking for help.

Brown shared an old direct message from the fellow receiver on Instagram on Monday:

This comes one day after Brown called out Smith-Schuster on Twitter, blaming him for costing the Steelers a playoff berth with a fumble in Week 16 against the New Orleans Saints:

Smith-Schuster was clearly hurt:

The younger player has seemingly remained respectful throughout their relationship, but Brown is apparently no longer a fan as he begins his tenure with the Oakland Raiders following a March trade.