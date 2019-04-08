Look: Antonio Brown Shares Old DM from JuJu Smith-Schuster in Instagram Post

Look: Antonio Brown Shares Old DM from JuJu Smith-Schuster in Instagram PostApril 8, 2019
Before Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster were feuding on Twitter—before they were even teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers—Smith-Schuster was just a young player looking for help.
Brown shared an old direct message from the fellow receiver on Instagram on Monday:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Antonio Brown just put up a 2015 DM from JuJu asking for advice while at USC… https://t.co/fJPDs1XQtq
This comes one day after Brown called out Smith-Schuster on Twitter, blaming him for costing the Steelers a playoff berth with a fumble in Week 16 against the New Orleans Saints:
Antonio Brown @AB84
Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx
Smith-Schuster was clearly hurt:
JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu
Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh
The younger player has seemingly remained respectful throughout their relationship, but Brown is apparently no longer a fan as he begins his tenure with the Oakland Raiders following a March trade.
