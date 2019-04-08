LaVar Ball: Zion Williamson 'Can't Hold a Candle' to Lonzo's Brother LiAngelo

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

LaVar Ball once said he could beat Michael Jordan in his prime one-on-one in perhaps the single most outlandish basketball quote ever uttered.

He might've just topped himself.

The eldest of the Big Ballers told TMZ Sports that his middle son, LiAngelo, could have been the first pick in the 2019 NBA draft ahead of Zion Williamson.

"[Zion] can't hold a candle to that boy," LaVar said of LiAngelo. "Why? Because he'd shoot his lights out—and he's stronger than Zion. [Williamson] can be big, but he ain't no Big Baller. He's a Williamson. Williamsons ain't stronger than Ballers."

Now would be a good time to remind everyone that LiAngelo Ball entered his name in the 2018 NBA draft. He went undrafted and did not even receive any summer league invites.

LaVar says that will change in 2019, guaranteeing that we'll see LiAngelo in summer league and the NBA next season.

LiAngelo has not played professional basketball since the JBA season, a league LaVar founded, ended last summer.

Zion was named the third freshman ever to win the Naismith Player of the Year on Sunday. He joins a list that includes Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis, who may not be Ballers but have overcome that obstacle to have great NBA careers.