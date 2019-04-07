Video: Watch James Harden, Rockets Make NBA-Record 27 Three-Pointers vs. Suns

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are known for their willingness to take a lot of outside shots, but they took it to a new level Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.

During a 149-113 win, the Rockets made an NBA-record 27 three-pointers on 57 attempts:

The Rockets already had the record earlier this season when they made 26 in a December win over the Washington Wizards.

James Harden was unsurprisingly a big part of the success, shooting 5-of-6 from beyond the arc to finish with 39 points. However, it was a balanced effort with four other players scoring at least 28 points and eight different players making at least one three-pointer.

Eric Gordon went 8-of-13 on his own from beyond the arc.

Houston entered the day leading the NBA with 16.1 made threes per game, well ahead of the second-place Milwaukee Bucks with 13.5 per game.