Video: Watch Steelers' Ryan Shazier Box Jump in Rehab from Spinal Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier continues to be an inspiration as he rehabilitates from a spinal injury, and he took another step forward Sunday.

The Steelers shared a video of the Ohio State product completing a box jump with one of his physical trainers and posted the message "We all SHALIEVE:"

Shazier missed the 2018 campaign after he suffered the injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was among those who shared their encouragement:

The Steelers announced last month they will toll Shazier's contract in 2019. Even while on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, he "will be paid a salary commensurate with his years of service in the NFL, he will continue to accrue seasons toward his NFL players' pension, and his medical insurance plan will be the same coverage that all active NFL players receive."