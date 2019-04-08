NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: 1st Round TV Info and Predictions

John Hefti/Associated Press

The 2018-19 NBA playoffs are nearly here. They kick off on April 13 and will culminate with the earliest-ever Finals beginning on May 30.

The complete schedule for the postseason's opening round won't be made official until the final games of the regular season are played on Wednesday. There is one playoff spot remaining. It's in the Eastern Conference, and the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat all have a shot at it.

However, you can start preparing. Here, you'll find a preliminary Round 1 viewing schedule—according to Sports Media Watch—along with some Round 1 matchup predictions.

Matchups will be officially set by April 10. Playoff rosters will be set by April 12.

Preliminary NBA Playoff Schedule, Round 1

Saturday, April 13



12:30 p.m. ET: Game 1 - ESPN

3 p.m. ET: Game 1 - ESPN

5:30 p.m. ET: Game 1 - ESPN

8:30 p.m. ET: Game 1 - ABC

Sunday, April 14

3 p.m. ET: Game 1 - ABC

5:30 p.m. ET: Game 1 - TNT

8 p.m. ET: Game 1 - TNT

10:30 p.m. ET: Game 1 - TNT

Monday, April 15

8 p.m. ET: Game 2 - TNT

10:30 p.m. ET: Game 2 - TNT

Tuesday, April 16

8 p.m. ET: Game 2 - TNT

10:30 p.m. ET: Game 2 - TNT

Wednesday, April 17

7 p.m. ET: Game 2 - TNT

9:30 p.m. ET: Game 2 - TNT

Thursday, April 18

7 p.m. ET: Game 3 - TNT

9:30 p.m. ET: Game 3 - TNT

Friday, April 19

7 p.m. ET: Game 3 - ESPN

8:30 p.m. ET: Game 3 - ABC

9:30 p.m. ET: Game 3 - ESPN

Saturday, April 20

8 p.m. ET: Game 3 or 4 - ESPN

10:30 p.m. ET: Game 3 or 4 - ESPN

Sunday, April 21

1 p.m. ET: Game 4 - ABC

3:30 p.m. ET: Game 4 - ABC

Friday, April 26

7 p.m. ET: Game 6 - ESPN News*

8 p.m. ET: Game 6 - ESPN*

9:30 p.m. ET: Game 6 - ESPN News*

10:30 p.m. ET: Game 6 - ESPN*

Sunday, April 28

1 p.m. ET: Game 7 - ABC*

3:30 p.m. ET: Game 7 - ABC*

*If necessary

Warriors Clinch Top Spot

Though they still have two games left to play, both are essentially meaningless for the Golden State Warriors. Their 131-104 drubbing of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday was enough to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

This hasn't been the smoothest season for Golden State, as the team tries to get back to the Finals for the fifth straight year. There have been questions about the future of Kevin Durant, and there has been some locker room drama because of it. Draymond Green was even suspended a game in November after an on-court argument with Durant.

No one should be considering the Warriors underdogs. A little uncertainty and in-fighting haven't stopped them from locking up the best record in the conference, and the Warriors can now focus fully on preparing for the eighth seed—currently, the Los Angeles Clippers.

If you thought Golden State had a bit of an underdog vibe on Sunday, though, it might have been because of their throwback jerseys, last worn during the 2007 playoff run. The players chose the "We Believe" jerseys for the final regular-season game at the Oracle Arena.

That '07 run, by the way, came two years before current Warriors star Stephen Curry was even drafted.

Celtics Dealing With Injuries

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Armed with players like Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford, the Boston Celtics were widely expected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season. They've clinched a playoff spot—and they're also locked in the No. 4 spot—but they might not be in position to make a run.

As the fourth seed, Boston is only guaranteed to host on playoff series. That series will come against the fifth-seeded Indiana Pacers.

The good news is that the Celtics have won three of their four games against Indiana this season—the last three. The bad news is that Boston might not be at 100 percent when the series begins this weekend. Both Tatum and Marcus Smart were injured during Sunday's loss to the Orlando Magic.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Smart suffered an oblique strain, while Tatum suffered a shin contusion.

"He felt like it was spasming on that second trip down the court," head coach Brad Stevens said of Smart, per Bontemps. "We'll see what it looks like tomorrow."

It seems like Smart's injury is the one Boston should be concerned with. According to Bontemps, Tatum was dealing with the shin issue coming into Sunday's game. Neither will likely play in Tuesday's finale against the Washington Wizards.

Magic Back in the Postseason, Hornets Close



While the Celtics' loss didn't really affect their playoff standing, Orlando's win was huge. It clinched a playoff spot for the Magic, who haven't been to the postseason since 2012.

"We really gave everything tonight, and I wouldn't have it any other way," guard Evan Fournier said, per Bontemps. "Winning in Boston [to qualify for the playoffs] is way better than the Hornets losing in Detroit."

As previously mentioned, Charlotte and Detroit are two of the teams fighting for the East's final playoff slot. As of now, the Pistons (39-41) hold a one-game lead. However, Charlotte owns the momentum.

The Hornets have won three games in a row and own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Detroit. If they win out and the Pistons slip up, the Hornets will join the Magic in the playoffs.

If Charlotte does get in, it could be one of the most dangerous eighth seeds we've seen in some time. They've won 10 of their last 12 and could potentially ride a five-game winning streak into a first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Opening Round Matchup Predictions

Eastern Conference



1. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 8. Charlotte Hornets

2. Toronto Raptors vs. 7. Orlando Magic

3. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 6. Brooklyn Nets

4. Boston Celtics vs. 5. Indiana Pacers

Western Conference

1. Golden State Warriors vs. 8. Los Angeles Clippers

2. Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs

3. Denver Nuggets vs. 6. Oklahoma City Thunder

4. Portland Trail Blazers vs. 5. Utah Jazz