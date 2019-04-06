Report: Russell Wilson, Seahawks Making 'Very Little Progress' on New Contract

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Quarterback Russell Wilson has given the Seattle Seahawks until April 15 to offer him a new contract to his liking.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported that news of Wilson's deadline this week "doesn't appear to have—as [of] yet, anyway—resulted in any significant breakthrough in negotiations," with one NFL source telling Condotta on Friday that "very little progress" is being made between the two sides.

More context from Condotta:

"Wilson's camp knows that the franchise tag is a far more realistic possibility than last time, while the Seahawks know Wilson has more leverage this time than in 2015, when he had yet to make really substantial money and it was clear he was going to want to not play hardball too much to assure he got a life-making contract before setting foot on the field again in 2015."

Wilson first unofficially put public heat on the Seahawks during his The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance on March 15. Wilson told the late night host that there is "great potential" to him becoming the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history:

The 30-year-old signal-caller's current four-year, $87.6 million deal is entering its last year. Since Seattle selected Wilson as a third-rounder in the 2012 NFL draft, he has led the franchise to six playoff appearances and its first Super Bowl title in 2014.

In 2018, Wilson threw for 3,448 yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Seahawks' season ended in the NFC Wild Card Round against the Dallas Cowboys.