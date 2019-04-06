Big Baller Brand Website Not Functioning Amid Lonzo Ball, Alan Foster Drama

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

More evidence has dropped that suggests Big Baller Brand appears headed for its end after three years.

Christian Rivas of Lonzo Wire reported on Saturday that the brand's website, BigBallerBrand.com, now leads to a Shopify page.

The shutdown signs have been apparent for weeks. Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne of ESPN.com reported on March 25 that Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, whose father LaVar co-founded the brand, revealed to them that he was missing $1.5 million.

Ball alleged BBB co-founder Alan Foster was responsible for the loss, saying he "used his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself."

Ball, who TMZ Sports reports filed a lawsuit against Foster, also appeared to sever his relationship with the Big Baller Brand. As Rivas reported, Ball covered up a BBB tattoo and erased brand mentions on his social media accounts.

LaVar Ball told TMZ Sports that the brand wasn't shutting down:

However, the site's current state seems to indicate otherwise.