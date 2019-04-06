Big Baller Brand Website Not Functioning Amid Lonzo Ball, Alan Foster Drama

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 7, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 31: LaVar Ball looks on before the Big Baller Brand All American Game at the Orleans Arena on March 31, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)
Cassy Athena/Getty Images

More evidence has dropped that suggests Big Baller Brand appears headed for its end after three years.

Christian Rivas of Lonzo Wire reported on Saturday that the brand's website, BigBallerBrand.com, now leads to a Shopify page.

The shutdown signs have been apparent for weeks. Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne of ESPN.com reported on March 25 that Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, whose father LaVar co-founded the brand, revealed to them that he was missing $1.5 million.

Ball alleged BBB co-founder Alan Foster was responsible for the loss, saying he "used his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself."

Ball, who TMZ Sports reports filed a lawsuit against Foster, also appeared to sever his relationship with the Big Baller Brand. As Rivas reported, Ball covered up a BBB tattoo and erased brand mentions on his social media accounts.

LaVar Ball told TMZ Sports that the brand wasn't shutting down:

However, the site's current state seems to indicate otherwise.

Related

    LeBron Thinks Walton Played Cards He Was Dealt as ‘Well as He Could’

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Thinks Walton Played Cards He Was Dealt as ‘Well as He Could’

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll

    Predicting the NBA's Next 5 MVP's 👑

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting the NBA's Next 5 MVP's 👑

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    2019 HOF Class Announced 🏆

    ⭐Vlade Divac ⭐Sidney Moncrief ⭐Paul Westphal ⭐Bobby Jones

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    2019 HOF Class Announced 🏆

    ⭐Vlade Divac ⭐Sidney Moncrief ⭐Paul Westphal ⭐Bobby Jones

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Potential Cinderellas of the NBA Playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Potential Cinderellas of the NBA Playoffs

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report