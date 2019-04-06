Nick Saban: All but Top-Ranked Players Lose When Declaring Early for NFL Draft

Nick Saban: All but Top-Ranked Players Lose When Declaring Early for NFL DraftApril 7, 2019
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban doesn't believe underclassmen benefit from leaving school early for the NFL draft unless they are top-ranked players.
Saban, whose Crimson Tide team lost seven underclassmen to the 2019 NFL draft, provided reasoning for his take after Alabama's spring game on Saturday, per ESPN.com:
"Now, we have guys that have no draft grades, seventh-round grades, free-agent grades, fifth-round grades that are going out of the draft. And the person that loses in that is the player. If you're a third-round draft pick, and we had one here last year—I'm not going to say any names—goes and starts for his team, so he's making third-round money, which is not that great. He'd be the first guy taken at his position this year, probably, and make $15-18 million more.
The third-round pick in reference is Jacksonville Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison, who started eight games in his rookie season. He signed a four-year contract with base salaries totaling $2,585,000 and a guaranteed pro-rated bonus of $803,032, per Over the Cap.
