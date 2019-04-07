WWE WrestleMania 35 Match Card Odds and Picks Including Triple H vs. Batista

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 35 is upon us and Sunday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the top stars in WWE will compete for the right to call themselves the best.

To call themselves champion.

To live in immortality.

The women of WWE will make history, main eventing the Showcase of the Immortals for the first time in its 35-year history, while Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins seek to add their brand's top prizes to their already sparkling resumes.

In one of the night's most emotionally charged bouts, Triple H will put his career on the line against Batista in a No Holds Barred match. The Game is avenging his best friend, the legendary Ric Flair, as he squares off against a man he once considered a teammate in Evolution.

Will Batista make good on his promise to end The King of Kings once and for all before returning to the bright lights of Hollywood, his legacy in sports entertainment cemented?

Ahead of the annual extravaganza, take one last look at the enormous 16-match card and the latest betting odds for all of Sunday's blockbuster bouts with this event preview.

Odds provided by Oddschecker.

Match Card

Winner Take All Match for the Raw and SmackDown women's championships: Becky Lynch (2/5) vs. Charlotte Flair (6/1) vs. Ronda Rousey (15/4) (Pick: Lynch)

Universal Championship match: Seth Rollins (5/6) vs. Brock Lesnar (6/5) (Pick: Rollins)

WWE Championship match: Kofi Kingston (4/9) vs. Daniel Bryan (28/17) (Pick: Kingston)

No Holds Barred match: Triple H (2/7) vs. Batista (3/1) (Pick: Triple H)

Falls Count Anywhere match: The Miz (4/7) vs. Shane McMahon (9/5) (Pick: The Miz)

Roman Reigns (10/29) vs. Drew McIntyre (10/3) (Pick: Reigns)

Kurt Angle (1/2) vs. Baron Corbin (17/10) (Pick: Angle)

AJ Styles (5/6) vs. Randy Orton (6/5) (Pick: Orton)

United States Championship match: Rey Mysterio (2/1) vs. Samoa Joe (4/11) (Pick: Joe)

Intercontinental Championship match: Finn Balor (1/8) vs. Bobby Lashley (11/2) (Pick: Balor)

Raw Tag Team Championships match: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival (Odds N/A) (Pick: Ryder and Hawkins)

Fatal 4-Way SmackDown Tag Team Championships match: The Usos (11/17) vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet (3/1) vs. The Bar (10/1) vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura (6/1) (Pick: Black and Richochet)

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks and Bayley (8/15) vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya (11/2) vs. Tamina and Nia Jax (16/1) vs. The IIconics (3/1) (Pick: Bayley and Banks)

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese (8/13) vs. Buddy Murphy (8/5) (Pick: Nese)

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Braun Strowman (10/11), Ali (20/1), Kevin Owens (16/1), Curt Hawkins (17/1), Apollo Crews (33/1) and more (Pick: Owens)

Women's Battle Royal featuring Asuka (3/1), Nikki Cross (28/1), Trish Stratus (33/1), Lacey Evans (1/1), Carmella (15/1) and more (Pick: Evans)

Most Under the Radar?

Sunday night will feature a war of philosophies and backgrounds as celebrated indie star AJ Styles clashes with a product of the WWE machine in Randy Orton. Their match, presented by SmackDown Live, has been overshadowed by the higher profile bouts on the card but when all is said and done, could prove to be one of the better matches on the card.

The rivalry intensified in recent weeks as The Viper and The Phenomenal One traded verbal insults, including a dig about Dixie Carter and Orton's failed drug tests.

The personal digs added an edginess to what otherwise felt like a program designed just to get the two industry giants on the card. Whether they can use the mounting tension to their advantage, delivering a physical and emotionally intense match, will bear watching.

The question is whether the under-the-radar battle, a legitimate main event on literally any other pay-per-view, will have enough time to really develop into the quality of contest it has the potential to be or if Sunday will be merely the first chapter in longer story that features longer, better and more significant bouts at B-level shows over the spring.

Orton winning seems like the most logical outcome either way as he looks to build some momentum for himself after lacking it in recent months.

Roman Reigns' Valiant Return to The Grand Stage

Three months ago, no one expected Roman Reigns to be part of WrestleMania 35.

Still undergoing treatment for leukemia, he had been gone from WWE since October and the company was preparing a card without The Big Dog main eventing for the first time since 2014. That he is back in time for The Showcase of the Immortals is almost miraculous. That he has a match on the card that has gone relatively under-promoted is shocking.

Reigns' return was courageous and inspirational. The second-generation star addressed fans and won them over by being himself. More popular than he has ever been before, it is stunning that his match with the surging Drew McIntyre has been underserved by WWE Creative to the extent that it has been.

Sure, it is probably part of an active effort by the writing team not to overexpose Reigns and ruin the positivity surrounding his return. It is also, probably, an attempt not to take away from Lynch, Kingston and Rollins' monumental journeys.

Still, Reigns is a legitimate household name and the face of WWE going forward regardless of who wins the main events of WrestleMania. That his return from a very real health scare and first singles bout back is relatively low-key is almost disappointing.

Here is hoping for a strong, the likes of which he deserves after two stinkers in a row against opponents more difficult to work with than McIntyre.

Reigns winning is the right call, even if McIntyre has been red-hot as a heel on Monday nights this last month.