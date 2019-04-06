Rockets Rumors: G League MIP Michael Frazier Signs Contract with Houston

NBA Photos/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are stocking up ahead of the NBA playoffs, as they will sign G League guard Michael Frazier, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Saturday. The 25-year-old was named the 2018-19 G League Most Improved Player while playing for Houston's Rio Grande Valley affiliate.

The Rockets own a 52-28 record—good for the third seed in the Western Conference—and are seeking their first championship since 1995.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.