Rockets Rumors: G League MIP Michael Frazier Signs Contract with Houston

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIApril 6, 2019

EDINBURG, TX - April 2: Michael Frazier #21 of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers shoot the ball at the foul line against the Santa Cruz Warriors on April 2, 2019 at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Christian Inoferio/NBAE via Getty Images)
NBA Photos/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are stocking up ahead of the NBA playoffs, as they will sign G League guard Michael Frazier, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Saturday. The 25-year-old was named the 2018-19 G League Most Improved Player while playing for Houston's Rio Grande Valley affiliate. 

The Rockets own a 52-28 record—good for the third seed in the Western Conference—and are seeking their first championship since 1995.

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

