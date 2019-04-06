Trevor Lawrence Stars in Orange's Loss to White in 2019 Clemson Spring Game

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

The White Team scored a 30-10 victory over the Orange Team as the reigning national champion Clemson Tigers held their 2019 spring game Saturday at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina.

Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a top preseason contender for the Heisman Trophy, completed 19 of his 34 throws for 232 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Orange Team. He compiled 30 touchdowns and just four interceptions across 15 appearances as a true freshman in 2018.

Although Lawrence is locked in to the starting job, Chase Brice continued to showcase why Clemson's offense would remain in capable hands should the Heisman candidate suffer an injury. The backup QB had several impressive throws as part of a 165-yard, one-touchdown day for the White Team.

Brice led two scoring drives in the opening half. The first ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Braden Galloway, and Darien Rencher capped the second with a nine-yard TD run.

Justyn Ross provided the best play of the opening 30 minutes with a remarkable catch, though:

The Orange Team's only trip to the end zone before the halftime championship ring ceremony was a six-yard touchdown catch by Tee Higgins from Lawrence.

Clemson then put its new title rings on display:

The second half was mostly an opportunity for the Tigers' projected reserves to improve their places on the depth chart when fall practices get underway.

Lawrence did return for one final drive late in the fourth quarter, but it resulted in an A.J. Terrell interception at the goal line to clinch the victory for the White Team.

Sheridan Jones capped the win with a pick-six off Ben Batson with 1:04 left in the contest.

Looking ahead, Clemson is expected to find itself in title contention once again in the fall. In fact, the Tigers are listed as the early favorite (7-4 odds) ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide (9-4), Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) and Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1), per Vegas Insider.

Clemson opens the regular season Aug. 29 at home when it takes on the rival Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Memorial Stadium.