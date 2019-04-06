Trevor Lawrence Stars in Orange's Loss to White in 2019 Clemson Spring Game

Trevor Lawrence Stars in Orange's Loss to White in 2019 Clemson Spring GameApril 6, 2019
The White Team scored a 30-10 victory over the Orange Team as the reigning national champion Clemson Tigers held their 2019 spring game Saturday at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina.
Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a top preseason contender for the Heisman Trophy, completed 19 of his 34 throws for 232 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Orange Team. He compiled 30 touchdowns and just four interceptions across 15 appearances as a true freshman in 2018.
Although Lawrence is locked in to the starting job, Chase Brice continued to showcase why Clemson's offense would remain in capable hands should the Heisman candidate suffer an injury. The backup QB had several impressive throws as part of a 165-yard, one-touchdown day for the White Team.
Brice led two scoring drives in the opening half. The first ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Braden Galloway, and Darien Rencher capped the second with a nine-yard TD run.
Justyn Ross provided the best play of the opening 30 minutes with a remarkable catch, though:
Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ
Come for Justyn Ross’ catch. Stay for Christian Wilkins’ reaction https://t.co/hVJJF8j4uo
The Orange Team's only trip to the end zone before the halftime championship ring ceremony was a six-yard touchdown catch by Tee Higgins from Lawrence.
Gene Sapakoff @Sapakoff
Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins TD pass again shows how hard it is to account for all Clemson skill guys. Even when half of them are on another team in April.
Clemson then put its new title rings on display:
Clemson Football @ClemsonFB
They said it couldn't be done. Best Ever 💍🐅 #ALLIN https://t.co/uWI3OCuftL
The second half was mostly an opportunity for the Tigers' projected reserves to improve their places on the depth chart when fall practices get underway.
Lawrence did return for one final drive late in the fourth quarter, but it resulted in an A.J. Terrell interception at the goal line to clinch the victory for the White Team.
Clemson Sports Talk @ClemsonSports
Trevor Lawrence now riding a one-game losing streak at Clemson as the White wins 30-10 over the Orange in the spring game. Coach Todd Bates looks like he won the Super Bowl. @CoachToddBates Swinney joked, "White team made a statement."
Sheridan Jones capped the win with a pick-six off Ben Batson with 1:04 left in the contest.
Grace Raynor @gmraynor
Excited to see how Clemson will develop Sheridan Jones at a position that is kind of wide open in terms of playing time. We've heard about him this spring, but I feel like he could be one to take an even bigger step this summer.
Looking ahead, Clemson is expected to find itself in title contention once again in the fall. In fact, the Tigers are listed as the early favorite (7-4 odds) ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide (9-4), Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) and Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1), per Vegas Insider.
Clemson opens the regular season Aug. 29 at home when it takes on the rival Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Memorial Stadium.
