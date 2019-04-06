Packers' Marcedes Lewis: 'No Question' Travis Kelce Is NFL's Best Tight End

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis is of the opinion there is one clear choice for the best player at his position in the NFL.

Appearing on NFL Network's NFL Total Access (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon), Lewis called Travis Kelce the league's best tight end, "no question about it":

"I just think that the way he's used, from his route-running to his football IQ, he just does a really good job for them. He knows how to find the spots in the zones to do what he has to do to get the ball. Great ball skills. He's a willing blocker, obviously he's not down there pancaking guys every single play, but he'll get nasty if he has to be and he's definitely a leader on that team."

With Rob Gronkowski entering retirement, there is an opening for the best tight end crown. Kelce at least belongs on the short list of candidates after posting three straight 1,000-yard seasons.

Other potential options include Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, who broke the NFL single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end in 2018, compiling 1,377 yards. He actually broke the record Kelce set a few hours earlier in Week 17 against the Oakland Raiders (1,336).

Regardless of the criteria being used, the depth of tight ends in the NFL is special. Lewis makes a compelling case for Kelce, whose resume speaks for itself, as the best in the league.