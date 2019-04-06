JT Daniels, New Air Raid Offense Highlight USC's 2019 Spring Showcase

JT Daniels, New Air Raid Offense Highlight USC's 2019 Spring ShowcaseApril 6, 2019
The USC quarterback battle took center stage Saturday in the Trojans' spring showcase at Cromwell Field in Los Angeles as incumbent starter JT Daniels attempts to hold off competition from Jack Sears, Matt Fink and Kedon Slovis ahead of the 2019 season.
USC hired former Texas Tech and NFL quarterback Graham Harrell in January to become its new offensive coordinator under head coach Clay Helton, who enters the year on the hot seat after the Trojans posted a 5-7 record in 2018.
Dina Colunga @alwayscompete
#USC showcase takeaways: -JT Daniels looked sharp -Defense did well stopping the run -Kedon Slovis looked sharp for a true freshman -Markese Stepp is explosive
Sears said when spring ball began in March he was expecting a true competition for the quarterback job within Harrell's Air Raid system.
"I sure hope so. We're going to see how that plays out, but I really hope it is. They've sat down with everybody, and they've talked to us, and they've explained it to us, but that's a little bit above my pay grade. That's for the big guy over there," he told reporters, referring to Helton.
Pac-12 Network @Pac12Network
Air raid is coming to Tailback U. Yes, you read that correctly. Our @YogiRoth talks with new @USC_FB offensive coordinator Graham Harrell at the Trojans' spring showcase. Watch live on Pac-12 Now. https://t.co/3mqitqtiJI https://t.co/Is5YgPoreG
Unlike most programs, USC holds more of a glorified practice to close out spring ball as opposed to a true spring game. It's tougher to make a snap evaluation of progress—at all positions, not just quarterback—with the lack of a game-like structure.
Reign of Troy @ReignofTroy
Helton says #USC has come a long way since Day 1. They are playing faster and more technically sound.
The Trojans opted to feature some seven-on-seven work during the session, which was partly necessitated by a lack of available offensive linemen.
Keely Eure @keelyismyname
#USC’s offensive line was short on tackles today. Jalen McKenzie, Austin Jackson and Clayton Bradley all did not practice Saturday. Jackson was not in attendance for the second consecutive day. McKenzie had a brace on his elbow.
As a whole, the USC quarterbacks played well Saturday. Sears was picked off by true freshman Drake Jackson, but that was more of a terrific read by the defensive end than a poor read by the QB.
Jackson's pick-six was the play of the day:
USC Trojans @USC_Athletics
SNATCHED. Early enrollee @The99Athlete scores the pick-six! 📺: @Pac12Network #FightOn | #SpringForward https://t.co/Vp8f7B9XP7
Here's a look at some other highlights from the showcase:
USC Trojans @USC_Athletics
There goes @Markese_Stepp! The rising redshirt freshman RB scores the first TD of the Spring Football Showcase. 📺: @Pac12Network #FightOn | #SpringForward https://t.co/as6kYJUcfC
Anthony White @AWhite_73
No AAF today, but plenty of college spring games being played. Here are some clips from USC's 7 on 7 drill. They look to be all in on the air raid offense. https://t.co/4kn56q6MZV
USC Trojans @USC_Athletics
Picking up where he left off! @amonra_stbrown with the TD 🙌 📺: @Pac12Network #FightOn | #SpringForward https://t.co/0U8T3KrM2Q
All told, USC isn't viewed as a top championship contender heading into 2019, but it's still on the fringe of the conversation. The Trojans own 100-1 national title odds, which is tied for the 20th-best preseason line in the country, per Vegas Insider.
USC kicks off the regular season with a home game Aug. 31 against the Fresno State Bulldogs at the Memorial Coliseum.
