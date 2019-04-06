Video: Watch South Carolina K Parker White Earn Scholarship After Spring Game FG

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 6, 2019

South Carolina place kicker Parker White (43) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Missouri 37-35. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Saturday turned out to be a great day for South Carolina kicker Parker White, who found out he earned a scholarship during the team's spring game. 

After White made a field goal in the second quarter, head coach Will Muschamp directed the redshirt junior to look at the giant video screen in Williams–Brice Stadium:

It's no secret that scholarships and recruiting for kickers aren't a priority for college teams. Mitch Sherman wrote on article for ESPN.com in 2011 about the difficulty coaches face with special teams players. 

"For us, it's often going to come down whether you want to take another offensive lineman in your recruiting class or a kicker," said Tim Cassidy, a recruiting coordinator at Texas A&M. "And that's not usually going to work out well for the kicker."

White finally got his scholarship from the Gamecocks by being a steady hand and making 13 of his 16 field-goal attempts in 2018.

Related

    3 things I liked after watching South Carolina’s spring game

    South Carolina Football logo
    South Carolina Football

    3 things I liked after watching South Carolina’s spring game

    Keith Farner
    via Saturday Down South

    Freshman QB Ryan Hilinski impresses fans, media in early South Carolina spring game action

    South Carolina Football logo
    South Carolina Football

    Freshman QB Ryan Hilinski impresses fans, media in early South Carolina spring game action

    Andrew Olson
    via Saturday Down South

    One South Carolina quarterback catching passes in warm ups, not throwing them

    South Carolina Football logo
    South Carolina Football

    One South Carolina quarterback catching passes in warm ups, not throwing them

    thestate
    via thestate

    It’s time to revamp South Carolina's spring game

    South Carolina Football logo
    South Carolina Football

    It’s time to revamp South Carolina's spring game

    TheBigSpur
    via TheBigSpur