Video: Watch South Carolina K Parker White Earn Scholarship After Spring Game FG

Saturday turned out to be a great day for South Carolina kicker Parker White, who found out he earned a scholarship during the team's spring game.

After White made a field goal in the second quarter, head coach Will Muschamp directed the redshirt junior to look at the giant video screen in Williams–Brice Stadium:

It's no secret that scholarships and recruiting for kickers aren't a priority for college teams. Mitch Sherman wrote on article for ESPN.com in 2011 about the difficulty coaches face with special teams players.

"For us, it's often going to come down whether you want to take another offensive lineman in your recruiting class or a kicker," said Tim Cassidy, a recruiting coordinator at Texas A&M. "And that's not usually going to work out well for the kicker."

White finally got his scholarship from the Gamecocks by being a steady hand and making 13 of his 16 field-goal attempts in 2018.