Texas LB De'Gabriel Floyd out for 2019 Season with Stenosis

Source: 247Sports

Texas linebacker De'Gabriel Floyd will miss the entire 2019 season after being diagnosed with stenosis.

Per Trenton Daeschner of the Dallas Morning News, Longhorns head coach Tom Herman said Floyd will be re-evaluated in January.

Floyd was one of the top incoming recruits for Texas in 2019. The California native was rated as a 4-star prospect and the No. 3 inside linebacker and No. 67 overall prospect in this year's class, per 247Sports.

Herman told reporters Wednesday that Floyd was going to miss spring practices due to ongoing stinger issues in his neck.



Floyd appeared in January's Under Armour All-American Game before enrolling at Texas. He likely would have competed for a starting spot on the Longhorns defense with Ayodele Adeoye, Jeffrey McCulloch, Caleb Johnson and Marcus Tillman Jr. the only other scholarship linebackers on the roster.

The loss of Floyd will have a significant impact on a Texas team with high expectations this season. The Longhorns won 10 games last year for the first time since 2009, capping it off with a 28-21 victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.