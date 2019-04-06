Knicks Guaranteed Top-5 2019 NBA Draft Pick After Clinching Worst Record

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Following a 120-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday, the New York Knicks (15-64) have officially clinched the worst record in the NBA this season.

New York is assured of picking no lower than fifth in the 2019 NBA draft as a result.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

