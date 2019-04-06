Knicks Guaranteed Top-5 2019 NBA Draft Pick After Clinching Worst Record

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2019

New York Knicks coach David Fizdale reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Jazz won 137-116. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Following a 120-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday, the New York Knicks (15-64) have officially clinched the worst record in the NBA this season.

New York is assured of picking no lower than fifth in the 2019 NBA draft as a result.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

