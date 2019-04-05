WWE NXT TakeOver New York Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The NXT Tag Team Championships were up for grabs to kick off Friday's show as the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Ricochet and Aleister Black battled The War Raiders' Hanson and Rowe for the gold.

An early flurry of action came to a sudden halt as Black and Ricochet springboarded into a sitting position, almost as if to taunt the champions, who watched from the floor. The challengers' momentum was short-lived, though, as Hanson and Rowe utilized their unorthodox offense and undeniable power advantage to ground Black.

Black would try, on more than on occasion, to fight back into the match but the champions were able to thwart everything he threw at them. Ricochet entered and was powered down, too, as War Raiders continued to set the pace and unload their fury on the competition.

In the most memorable moment of the match to date, Ricochet showed off his own incredible strength, delivering an awe-inspiring fallaway slam to the much heavier Hanson.

For the second time in the match, Black and Rowe paired off, each man unloading on each other with strikes despite exhaustion setting in.

Ricochet and Hanson paired off now, each showcasing their raw athleticism, including a crowd-pleasing handspring back elbow for a near-fall. Chants of "this is awesome" spilled from the stands.

The War Raiders teamed up on Ricochet, Hanson delivering a springboard clothesline to The One and Only as Rowe held him. That near-fall was interrupted by Black, who delivered a double stomp from out of nowhere.

At ringside, former NXT champion Black wiped Hanson out with a moonsault. Rowe followed up with a suicide dive, to which Ricochet responded with a corkscrew space flying tiger drop. Hanson scaled the ropes and delivered a flipping senton from the top rope that wiped out all three of the other competitors in the match.

Building on the challengers' match with The Revival earlier in the week, there was a tease of a double countout finish but Ricochet and Rowe made it back to the squared circle in time.

In another great near-fall, Black blasted Rowe with Black Mass and Ricochet delivered a Shooting Star Press. Hanson powered Black into his partner, breaking up the pin. Moments later, Ricochet tried for the 630 splash but he missed.

At ringside, Hanson wiped out Black with a clothesline. Back in the ring, the champions finished Ricochet off with Fallout to secure the win and their title reign.

After the match, Ricochet and Black embraced the champions in a sign of respect and soaked in the warm reception of the NXT faithful, all of whom recognized this was likely the last time they would see those two stars under the black and gold banner.

Result

The War Raiders defeated Black and Ricochet

Grade

A

Analysis

What started slowly built and built, culminating in an electric display of physicality.

Black and Ricochet did everything they possibly could, threw everything in their arsenals at the champions but War Raiders established their dominance over the NXT Tag Team division with a convincing win.

The fact that Black and Ricochet are main roster talents, preparing to compete at WrestleMania, only serves to elevate Hanson and Rowe's star power within NXT and earn them status as, arguably, the best-booked tag champions on any roster in WWE.

Black and Ricochet taking their final bows to chants of "you deserve it" was a nice moment that demonstrated just how much the faithful fans of NXT appreciate their contributions to the brand.

A babyface vs. babyface match can oftentimes be difficult to book, but this was executed to perfection and set what may prove to be an impossible bar for the rest of the show to eclipse.