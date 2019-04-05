Ex-Raiders WR Seth Roberts Reportedly Signs 1-Year Contract with Ravens

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 5, 2019

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 18: Seth Roberts #10 of the Oakland Raiders looks on during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Raiders defeated the Cardinals 23-21. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly added depth to their receiving corps by agreeing to a deal with free agent Seth Roberts

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Roberts will sign a one-year deal with the Ravens. 

The Oakland Raiders announced Thursday they released Roberts after five seasons. He became expendable following the offseason acquisitions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams.

The Ravens were in the market for another wide receiver after releasing Michael Crabtree and losing John Brown in free agency. 

After going undrafted out of West Alabama in 2014, Roberts joined the Raiders as practice squad player in his first season. He made the 53-man roster in 2015 and has been one of their most productive wideouts over the past four years. 

Roberts set career highs with 45 receptions and 494 yards in 2018. 

