Stone Cold, Undertaker, More Who Could Make Surprise Appearances at WrestleMania

Stone Cold, Undertaker, More Who Could Make Surprise Appearances at WrestleManiaApril 6, 2019
WWE WrestleMania is always littered with surprises.
Billed with a double-digit match count on the card and probably lasting in the neighborhood of seven hours, WrestleMania 35 on Sunday will still find some time to squeeze in some notable unexpected events.
One glance at the card reveals a lack of favorite names such as John Cena and The Undertaker. Legends with plenty of gas in the tank like Stone Cold and The Rock could always swing by for a segment or—even better—a physical alteration.
Here is a look at several major names who could end up making surprise contributions to WrestleMania 35.
Bray Wyatt
WWE fans haven't heard from Bray Wyatt in a long time.
That's about to change.
Wyatt is presumably on his way back as soon as possible given the length of his absence, as he was last seen on TV in August, working with Matt Hardy in a tag titles angle.
Wyatt can fit in a few different spots. Whether it is interrupting Elias to showing up and making a scene with Rowan during the WWE title match between Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan, one has to think he's going to make some noise.
For a company struggling for top heels right, WWE should know getting Wyatt back into the fray in a prominent spot is a good idea.
Kevin Owens
It's a travesty Kevin Owens isn't on the 'Mania card.
But that does create some interesting possibilities, as he is one of those talents who can fit in anywhere. Owens can work with anyone and is among the top tier on the mic. Even his walking out of the ring so AJ Styles and Randy Orton could fight on the go-home episode of SmackDown was brilliant.
As such, though, it's hard to say where Owens might make a surprise appearance. Maybe he's going to end up being a surprise opponent for Samoa Joe if Rey Mysterio can't go.
Shoved aside for Kofimania, Owens isn't just going to sit silent for the Showcase of the Immortals.
Dean Ambrose
It's understandable if fans think they have seen the last of Dean Ambrose in WWE.
Probable? Unlikely.
Ambrose's future with the promotion is up in the air. It sounds like he's leaving considering the company announced it. But this is WWE.
Granted, Ambrose wasn't doing much on the Road to WrestleMania while his Shield brothers were working into programs. But maybe there is an angle wherein Ambrose gets involved in one of their matches. Maybe he helps the flailing Reigns against Drew McIntyre. Maybe he plays a role in Seth Rollins' bout with Brock Lesnar.
Maybe he betrays one of them. After all, he is The Lunatic.
Ambrose will play a part in a surprise segment either way.
Lars Sullivan
Lars Sullivan seemed due for a major program at WrestleMania upon his eventual call-up from NXT.
Instead, he took some time off for personal reasons and hasn't been heard from since.
Still, it seems obvious Sullivan would be permitted to use the big platform Sunday as a way to win back some mindshare with fans. He's a big monster WWE would love to have on the main roster sooner rather than later.
Where and how Sullivan would fit into the card is hard to say. His situation has muddied the outlook in terms of how the company wants to get him in front of fans again. But a surprise, if brief, spot from him could work wonders for all involved.
Jason Jordan
Have we seen the last of Jason Jordan?
Jordan faded to the background at the onset of 2018 because of a neck injury and hasn't been seen since. He had the odd storyline with Kurt Angle, during which he seemed due for a major push. Then he tagged with Rollins for a bit.
But whether he's competing or not, it would be interesting to see Jordan make a cameo in Angle's farewell match. For now, that contest is supposedly against Baron Corbin despite fan backlash.
Even if it's just to throw a distraction, Jordan would make for a logical fit on the card as the Angle match and goodbye occurs.
John Cena
John Cena is WrestleMania.
To that end, it's unfathomable to think Cena won't make an appearance Sunday. He's been in and out of action while going Hollywood and growing out his hair, which is sure to come up in a joke if he isn't wrestling.
But knowing Cena, he's lacing them up again.
Where isn't hard to predict, either. It seems most hate that Angle's goodbye match will come against Corbin. So the likely scenario is Corbin takes a quick loss there, and then Cena comes out and challenges Angle to one last contest in the manner the 16-time champion did when he debuted all those years ago.
Obvious isn't bad, folks.
'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
A "Stone Cold" Steve Austin appearance is always a possibility.
Austin's appearances have been sporadic over the years, but WWE likes to one-up itself, and other promotions like AEW have made some noise lately.
Having the Texas Rattlesnake appear would be a good way to generate some more buzz on a memorable night. It doesn't have to be anything too complicated, either—simply doing something like interrupting Elias' performance, glass shattering and all, would make for an incredible WrestleMania moment.
Besides, everyone knows Austin loves playing guitar.
Undertaker
It seems impossible a WrestleMania could happen without The Undertaker.
Granted, fans know the drill by now. Taker is up there in age, and his WrestleMania 34 match with Cena was a burner that didn't take long for obvious reasons.
But it was still fun, right?
It is hard to say where Undertaker would fit in if he's to have that sort of contest again. Maybe he slots in with Cena for a rematch—because why not? Or maybe he interrupts Elias, gets a little violent and leaves.
Either way, most fans should feel comfortable betting their life savings that Undertaker makes an appearance. The fact that it is a mystery as to how and when makes it more interesting than in recent years.
The Rock
The Rock isn't always a guarantee for WrestleMania.
But he can't be counted out for making an appearance, either. He's had fun segments with Ronda Rousey in the past, not-so-fun segments with a flamethrower, had a random encounter with the Wyatt Family and has notable out-of-ring ties to several performers taking part in the event.
The event is in MetLife Stadium, so it's not like Rock couldn't catch a quick flight from almost anywhere and make the event. He would be a funny Elias counterpart. But he fits anywhere, even if it is something as silly as hyping attendance numbers again.
No matter the role, Rock would earn a thunderous response. The card is stacked without him, but don't count out a surprise regardless.