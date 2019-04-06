Stone Cold, Undertaker, More Who Could Make Surprise Appearances at WrestleMania

0 of 9

WWE WrestleMania is always littered with surprises.

Billed with a double-digit match count on the card and probably lasting in the neighborhood of seven hours, WrestleMania 35 on Sunday will still find some time to squeeze in some notable unexpected events.

One glance at the card reveals a lack of favorite names such as John Cena and The Undertaker. Legends with plenty of gas in the tank like Stone Cold and The Rock could always swing by for a segment or—even better—a physical alteration.

Here is a look at several major names who could end up making surprise contributions to WrestleMania 35.