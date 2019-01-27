WWE's Lars Sullivan 'In a Good Place' According to Tweet on Star's Account

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Using his "social media representative" William Christensen, Lars Sullivan provided an update Sunday through his official Twitter account.

"There has been a lot of speculation about Lars recently," the tweet read. "It's true, he went missing several weeks ago and I was just able to contact him this morning. Lars wants everyone to know he is in a good place, and is sorry to everyone he's disappointed. Best, WC."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

