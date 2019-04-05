LaVar Ball Reportedly Controlling Lonzo's Search for New Agent

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

LaVar Ball is reportedly in control of negotiations as his son, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, seeks a new agent after confirming to ESPN that he parted ways with Harrison Gaines.

On Friday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported most of the representatives who've checked in on Ball's availability "became uninterested once notified LaVar is still running the show."

"Harrison Gaines has been a trusted advisor and close friend for many years," Lonzo told ESPN. "He guided my NBA career with integrity and always had my best interests at heart."

The announcement came after Gaines released a statement March 25 saying he'd be taking on a larger role in the Lakers star's career following issues with Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster.

Ball, 21, severed ties with Foster, a longtime friend of his father, after he discovered approximately $1.5 million was missing from his financial accounts, per Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne of ESPN.com.

Although the situation raised questions about whether Lonzo was stepping away from his father's leadership, it appears that's not the case.

LaVar is said to be in active discussions with potential agents, and the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is the early favorite to add Lonzo, per Haynes. The Ball family patriarch has been asking whether agents could get his other sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, on the same NBA team with Lonzo.

Getting all three of his sons together in the NBA has been a long-term aspiration of LaVar.

The drama comes ahead of what's likely to become an active summer for the Lakers as they attempt to bounce back from a disappointing first season with LeBron James. It's possible Lonzo could be traded as part of a large-scale roster shake-up.

Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, has been sidelined since mid-January because of an ankle injury.