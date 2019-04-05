LSU Spring Game 2019: Odds, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

One of the top stories developing around the LSU Tigers is the improvements made on the offensive side of the ball.

The Tigers have changed up offensive coordinators on a regular basis in recent years, but they finally have some consistency with Steve Ensminger back for his second season.

With plenty of returners on offense, including quarterback Joe Burrow, LSU is expected to show progression as it pushes for an appearance in the SEC Championship Game.

Entering Saturday's spring game, the Tigers have odds of +2,800 (bet $100 to win $2,800) to win the national championship, per Oddschecker.

It's still going to be a challenge to get past Alabama in the SEC West, but LSU is in a good position at the moment to at least push the Crimson Tide.

2019 LSU Spring Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 6

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

One of the alterations made to the LSU offense is a shift to a run-pass option system that will see more sets with three or four wide receivers.

But LSU fans will have to wait until the fall to view significant improvements on offense, as head coach Ed Orgeron stated the Tigers will use a basic game plan Saturday, per Brooks Kubena of The Advocate.

"We're not going to show everything," he said. "This is going to be a very basic spring game. We'll show some things that we've been doing. We are not going to open up the playbook in spring practice."

The Tigers have remained quiet on the exact changes they'll be making under new passing game coordinator Joe Brady, according to Burrow, per Kubena.

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

"I don't want to go too in-depth," he said. "We don't want to give other teams insight into what we're doing."

With the new offensive ideas shrouded in mystery for now, we have to focus in on other areas of the gridiron Saturday.

Defensively, the Tigers have to replace linebacker Devin White and defensive back Greedy Williams, who could both go in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Patrick Queen and Michael Divinity, who played outside linebacker in 2018, will be tasked with filling the void in the middle of the LSU defense.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has tasked Divinity with becoming a leader on defense, as Brody Miller of the Times-Picayune pointed out.

In 2018, he recorded 54 tackles, five sacks, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass.

In the secondary, all eyes will be on highly touted recruit Derek Stingley, who has already received high praise from his teammates, including fellow defensive back Kristian Fulton, per Amie Just of the Times-Picayune.

"He's the real deal," Fulton said. "It's crazy because his game is like a vet. He looks like a vet out there."

Since the offensive system is still under wraps, Stingley should be the main attraction Saturday, as fans get a first look at what he will bring to the Tigers when he steps on to the field in the fall.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.