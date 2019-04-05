Lakers' Lonzo Ball, Agent Harrison Gaines Part Ways; Unrelated to BBB Drama

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball is reportedly changing agents.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com, Ball is mutually splitting with Harrison Gaines, but it is not related to any fallout from his decision to part ways with and sue former Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster.

"Harrison Gaines has been a trusted advisor and close friend for many years," Ball said. "He guided my NBA career with integrity and always had my best interests at heart."

Shelburne noted Ball said Gaines supported him in his decision to sue Foster for at least $2 million in damages.

The report points out Gaines was never involved with Big Baller Brand even though Ball was his first client. Rather, he founded SLASH Sports and now counts multiple NBA players, including Jamaal Franklin and Isaiah Austin, among those he represents.

Ball has played two up-and-down seasons since the Lakers selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, as he was named to an All-Rookie team but has also dealt with ankle injuries that have kept him off the court.

He played 52 games last season and 47 games this season, averaging a combined 10.0 points, 6.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds a night while shooting just 31.5 percent from deep. His development alongside LeBron James was one reason expectations were high in Los Angeles coming into the 2018-19 campaign, but injuries and poor play prevented the Lakers from reaching the postseason.

Ball will attempt to have a breakout season in 2019-20 with a new agent by his side.