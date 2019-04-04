Kirk Cousins Expected to Address Michigan State Before Final Four Matchup

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 30: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks for an open receiver in the first half against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who played college football at Michigan State, will address the Spartans on Friday before their Final Four matchup against Texas Tech the next day in Minneapolis.

Cousins, who is 0-1 as a starter in the NFL postseason and was 1-2 in bowl games at Michigan State, will try to pump up the Spartans as they seek their third men's basketball national title in their 10th appearance in the Final Four.     

