Kirk Cousins Expected to Address Michigan State Before Final Four Matchup

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who played college football at Michigan State, will address the Spartans on Friday before their Final Four matchup against Texas Tech the next day in Minneapolis.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press passed along the report:

Cousins, who is 0-1 as a starter in the NFL postseason and was 1-2 in bowl games at Michigan State, will try to pump up the Spartans as they seek their third men's basketball national title in their 10th appearance in the Final Four.