Look: Nipsey Hussle Added to LA Mural Alongside Lakers' LeBron James, Snoop Dogg

Look: Nipsey Hussle Added to LA Mural Alongside Lakers' LeBron James, Snoop DoggApril 4, 2019
Late rapper Nipsey Hussle was memorialized in a mural alongside Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and rapper Snoop Dogg on a Los Angeles mural (NSFW language):
Nipsey gets memoralized on a wall next to LeBron and Snoop Dogg (via @Jim_ICE) https://t.co/3CEgekTcn4
James has used social media to express his love for Hussle and sadness that the 33-year-old rapper was shot and killed on Sunday:
The King was one of many who reacted in the sports world. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook did as well in a notable way.
Westbrook finished with 20 points, 21 assists and 20 rebounds in a triple-double win over the Lakers on Tuesday and dedicated the performance to Nipsey Hussle:
"That was for Nipsey." 💙🙏 Russ dedicates his 20-20-20 performance to the late Nipsey Hussle. https://t.co/KbkvwD3z0M
Nipsey Hussle was shot outside of a clothing store he owned in the Los Angeles area, per Eliott C. McLaughlin of CNN.
