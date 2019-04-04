Look: Nipsey Hussle Added to LA Mural Alongside Lakers' LeBron James, Snoop Dogg

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle was memorialized in a mural alongside Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and rapper Snoop Dogg on a Los Angeles mural (NSFW language):

James has used social media to express his love for Hussle and sadness that the 33-year-old rapper was shot and killed on Sunday:

The King was one of many who reacted in the sports world. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook did as well in a notable way.

Westbrook finished with 20 points, 21 assists and 20 rebounds in a triple-double win over the Lakers on Tuesday and dedicated the performance to Nipsey Hussle:

Nipsey Hussle was shot outside of a clothing store he owned in the Los Angeles area, per Eliott C. McLaughlin of CNN.