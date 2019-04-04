Look: Nipsey Hussle Added to LA Mural Alongside Lakers' LeBron James, Snoop Dogg

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2019

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows rapper Nipsey Hussle at an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. Hussle was shot and killed Sunday, March 31, 2019 outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle was memorialized in a mural alongside Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and rapper Snoop Dogg on a Los Angeles mural (NSFW language):

James has used social media to express his love for Hussle and sadness that the 33-year-old rapper was shot and killed on Sunday:

The King was one of many who reacted in the sports world. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook did as well in a notable way.

Westbrook finished with 20 points, 21 assists and 20 rebounds in a triple-double win over the Lakers on Tuesday and dedicated the performance to Nipsey Hussle: 

Nipsey Hussle was shot outside of a clothing store he owned in the Los Angeles area, per Eliott C. McLaughlin of CNN.

