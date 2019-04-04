NBA Rumors: GM Sean Marks, Nets Agree to Contract Extension Amid Surprise Season

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are signing general manager Sean Marks to a contact extension, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

The news follows a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday that head coach Kenny Atkinson and his staff were also "nearing completion on contract extensions."

The Nets have been a remarkable rebuilding story in recent years after giving away a bounty of draft picks earlier in the decade, leaving them bereft of talent—and ways to acquire talent—when Marks was hired in February 2016.

But Marks has made savvy draft picks with the resources he's had, adding players like Rodions Kurucs and Jarrett Allen the past two years. He's made excellent trades that brought in players like D'Angelo Russell and Caris LeVert (the latter a draft-night deal). And he's uncovered diamonds in the rough like Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris, helping build the core of a 39-40 team that is currently seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.

Not only that, but the Nets will head into the offseason with $54.6 million in practical cap space, per Spotrac.com, enough to chase a free-agent superstar and also re-sign Russell.

Atkinson spoke about the rebuild and the positivity in its progression, from ownership to the fans, per Lewis:

"From Day 1 to right now ... they have an understanding what this project is about and the necessary building blocks we've put in place, I think the patience of ownership has been outstanding. Obviously me and Sean have a great relationship. And then the fans, that's part of it too, to me. They've been beyond understanding.

"Even in that first year I was always shocked at how many people [said] 'Hey, you're moving in the right direction, you're doing the right thing.' Last year too, 28 wins and the support was always positive from the fans. So that's huge. That gets you through the tough times. That's why it'd be awesome to reward them with a playoff bid, quite honestly, to reward the franchise and the fans for their patience."

Marks has been a huge part of Brooklyn's resurgence, and it looks as though he's been rewarded for his efforts.