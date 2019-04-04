Former AAF WR Rashad Ross Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Panthers

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2019

Arizona Hotshots wide receiver Rashad Ross (15) scores a touchdown against the San Antonio Commanders in the second half during an AAF football game, Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Sun Devil Stadium in Phoenix. San Antonio defeated Arizona 29-25. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers have signed former Arizona Hotshots receiver Rashad Ross, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ross appeared to confirm the news on Twitter:

He becomes the latest Alliance of American Football player to sign with an NFL team following the new league's folding earlier this week. Schefter reported earlier on Thursday that former Orlando Apollos cornerback Keith Reaser reached a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Undrafted out of Arizona State in 2013, Ross had been on a number of NFL teams' practice squad prior to joining the AAF. He appeared in two games for the Chicago Bears in 2014 and 18 games for Washington from 2015 to 2016.

He has nine career receptions for 192 yards and one touchdown in the NFL.

The 29-year-old Ross was one of the most productive wideouts in the AAF through eight weeks. He had piled up the second-most receiving yards (583) and the most receiving touchdowns (seven) while helping his team to a Western Conference-best 5-3 record.

Unfortunately for Ross and Co., though, the AAF suspended operations on Tuesday.

While Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor reported the NFL had sent a memo to teams on Wednesday warning them to stay away from AAF players, any potential roadblocks appeared to disappear on Thursday:

That ruling has helped Ross and Reaser turn a negative into a positive.

