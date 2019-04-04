Image: Clemson Football's Championship Rings Throw Shade at Alabama

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Clemson spent the entire 2018 season hearing that Alabama was the greatest college football team ever. Then the Tigers throttled the Tide in the national championship game.

Clemson decided to immortalize its 2018 team as the "best ever." TMZ Sports obtained images of the championship rings given to Tigers players Wednesday. The rings are inscribed with the phrase "best ever" and the 44-16 score of Clemson's beatdown of Alabama:

The two trophies on the front of the ring represent the program's two College Football Playoff wins, both of which have come against Alabama.

Alabama rampaged through the regular season in 2018 while Clemson was considered a solid but less dominant team. But the Tigers systematically dismantled Nick Saban and Co., continuing a series that's seen the two programs meet each of the last four seasons in the Playoff—three times in the title game.