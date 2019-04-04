Video: Stephen Curry Jokes About Being 'Technically Blind' Before Contact Lenses

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Imagine how much better Stephen Curry will shoot now that he can actually see the basket.

The Golden State Warriors star told The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II he recently got contact lenses to improve his vision. Speaking with reporters Thursday, Curry chuckled about the subject when discussing it in depth and denied his vision was so bad he could've been "technically blind," per the Mercury News' Mark Medina:

As Curry explained to Thompson, "I had gotten so used to squinting for so long. It was just normal."

The two-time MVP added he took the step toward trying out contacts after struggling to find his shooting stroke from beyond the arc. He had connected on 36.6 percent of his three-pointers in Golden State's first 10 games after the All-Star break.

Curry is a career 43.6 percent three-point shooter despite apparently having less than 20/20 vision. The idea that he might be an even more potent long-range specialist must be terrifying for the Warriors' potential playoff rivals.