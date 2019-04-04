Video: Stephen Curry Jokes About Being 'Technically Blind' Before Contact Lenses

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket that put him ahead of Chris Mullan for fourth in all-time scoring for the Golden State Warriors during their game against the Denver Nuggets at ORACLE Arena on April 02, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Imagine how much better Stephen Curry will shoot now that he can actually see the basket. 

The Golden State Warriors star told The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II he recently got contact lenses to improve his vision. Speaking with reporters Thursday, Curry chuckled about the subject when discussing it in depth and denied his vision was so bad he could've been "technically blind," per the Mercury News' Mark Medina:

As Curry explained to Thompson, "I had gotten so used to squinting for so long. It was just normal."

The two-time MVP added he took the step toward trying out contacts after struggling to find his shooting stroke from beyond the arc. He had connected on 36.6 percent of his three-pointers in Golden State's first 10 games after the All-Star break.

Curry is a career 43.6 percent three-point shooter despite apparently having less than 20/20 vision. The idea that he might be an even more potent long-range specialist must be terrifying for the Warriors' potential playoff rivals.

Related

    Bogut Says Lakers Front Office ‘Lied To’ Him Last Year

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Bogut Says Lakers Front Office ‘Lied To’ Him Last Year

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll

    Why Bell Hated Cook When They Were First Teammates

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Why Bell Hated Cook When They Were First Teammates

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Nick Young to Receive Championship Ring on Friday

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Nick Young to Receive Championship Ring on Friday

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    NBA Stars Weigh-In on MVP Debate ☝️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Stars Weigh-In on MVP Debate ☝️

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report