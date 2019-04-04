NBA Rumors: Pelicans Interview Ex-Cavaliers GM David Griffin for Same Position

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 4, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin answers questions during a news conference Tuesday, May 13, 2014, in Independence, Ohio. The Cavaliers fired coach Mike Brown for the second time. The Cavs went 33-49 this season under Brown, who was first dismissed by owner Dan Gilbert following the 2010 season. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

David Griffin is on the New Orleans Pelicans' radar as they continue to search for a permanent general manager.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, Griffin interviewed with Pelicans management Thursday.

Per Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune, Griffin is one of six people scheduled to meet with the team for the job. The others are Danny Ferry, Larry Harris, Trajan Langdon, Gersson Rosas and Tommy Sheppard.

Griffin most recently served as GM of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2017. He won an NBA championship during the 2015-16 season and reached the NBA Finals in each of his three years with the team.

The Cavs parted ways with Griffin in June 2017 after the two sides couldn't come to terms on a new contract.

Prior to working with Cleveland, Griffin spent 17 seasons working with the Phoenix Suns from 1993 to 2010. The 45-year-old started as an intern in the communications department and was eventually named senior vice president of basketball operations.

The Pelicans need a general manager after firing Dell Demps in February. The franchise is preparing for a critical offseason, especially with Anthony Davis trade rumors likely to pick up after his request to be dealt prior to the trade deadline didn't result in a move.

New Orleans has made the playoffs twice in the last eight seasons. The team has a 32-47 record with three games remaining this season.

Related

    NBA Stars Weigh-In on MVP Debate ☝️

    Takes from the people who have actually played them ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Stars Weigh-In on MVP Debate ☝️

    Takes from the people who have actually played them ➡️

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting Every Team's Draft Whiteboard

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Predicting Every Team's Draft Whiteboard

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Explains Why He Gave a Fan the Middle Finger

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    AD Explains Why He Gave a Fan the Middle Finger

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the 5 Best Players at Every Position

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Ranking the 5 Best Players at Every Position

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report