NBA Rumors: Pelicans Interview Ex-Cavaliers GM David Griffin for Same Position

David Griffin is on the New Orleans Pelicans' radar as they continue to search for a permanent general manager.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, Griffin interviewed with Pelicans management Thursday.

Per Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune, Griffin is one of six people scheduled to meet with the team for the job. The others are Danny Ferry, Larry Harris, Trajan Langdon, Gersson Rosas and Tommy Sheppard.

Griffin most recently served as GM of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2017. He won an NBA championship during the 2015-16 season and reached the NBA Finals in each of his three years with the team.

The Cavs parted ways with Griffin in June 2017 after the two sides couldn't come to terms on a new contract.

Prior to working with Cleveland, Griffin spent 17 seasons working with the Phoenix Suns from 1993 to 2010. The 45-year-old started as an intern in the communications department and was eventually named senior vice president of basketball operations.

The Pelicans need a general manager after firing Dell Demps in February. The franchise is preparing for a critical offseason, especially with Anthony Davis trade rumors likely to pick up after his request to be dealt prior to the trade deadline didn't result in a move.

New Orleans has made the playoffs twice in the last eight seasons. The team has a 32-47 record with three games remaining this season.