WWE's Big Show on John Oliver: Industry Has Done Everything to Protect Wrestlers

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Count longtime professional wrestler Big Show among those who disagree with John Oliver's critique of WWE during Sunday's episode of Last Week Tonight.

Oliver took issue with WWE on several different fronts, including the fact that its wrestlers are independent contractors rather than employees and that they don't receive healthcare coverage during or after their careers:

Oliver also pointed to the high early mortality rate among wrestlers in comparison to other professional sports.

In an interview with TMZ Sports on Thursday, Big Show expressed his belief that Oliver was off the mark:

"The industry's changed," Big Show said. "It's done everything it can to protect the athlete and create longevity for the athlete. I'm 47 and I'm still rocking and rolling, so they're doing something right."

Big Show also said those who become wrestlers are well aware of the risk that comes along with it: "I've had a lot of injuries. I knew from day one stepping through the ropes that it was not an easy job, it was a job that was gonna put myself at risk. I took the paychecks, I took the fame, I took the fortune."

While Big Show has only been a part-time performer in recent years and has not wrestled since November, he is in arguably the best shape of his career at the age of 47.

Big Show has wrestled since 1995 dating back to his time in WCW as The Giant. Few performers in the business would have a better idea of how things have changed over the decades.

Although the Oliver segment is a hot topic among wrestling fans, much of the focus this week in the wrestling world is on WrestleMania 35, which takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday.

