Austin Rivers on Possible Playoff Series vs. Doc: It's My Turn to Win Something

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

If the seeds hold in the Western Conference, Austin Rivers' Houston Rockets will go against his father's Los Angeles Clippers.

Don't expect him to show any mercy.

"Absolutely not. Bragging rights for the household, man. He's done enough in his career ... it's my turn to win something," Rivers told TMZ Sports.

Austin Rivers, of course, has even more of a reason to want to defeat Doc and the Clippers after they traded him to the Washington Wizards. Austin was later bought out by the Wizards and signed with the Rockets, where he's become an integral part of their bench. He spent his previous three-and-a-half seasons with the Clippers but has bristled at the notion he's just Doc's son.

"I know what the narrative is on me," Rivers told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne in January 2018. "It's because I come from money and I have a swagger and confidence about me.

"[But] if I didn't have this confidence or swagger in myself, I wouldn't be built to handle the negativity that I've gotten. I would've already broken down years ago because I've gotten this since high school. I've turned it into a fuel and it's helped me. I go into each away arena and it's rough, because of the s--t I hear. This chip on my shoulder, this swagger and confidence, it helps me. If I didn't have it, I would not be in the NBA."

Doc Rivers was more gregarious when asked whether his son might take it easy on him: "I hope so but I doubt that."

The Rockets are the No. 3 seed in the West, while the Clippers are No. 6.