Grading Every NFL Team's Offseason Before the 2019 Draft

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

T-minus a fortnight—give or take.

In just about two weeks (that's a fortnight, for those of you who didn't know) the NFL's 32 teams will descend upon Nashville for the 2019 NFL draft. It's a vital opportunity for teams to finish the roster work that began when free agency opened early in March.

That work's been going on for some time now. While some teams attacked free agency with fervor, others took a more cautious, measured approach. But regardless of how some chose to approach free agency, every team in the NFL shares one thing in common: they all look different now than when the 2018 season ended.

As the focus shifts squarely to the draft over the coming weeks, let's take a look at each NFL team's offseason so far with a grade for each roster's gains and losses.

Before anyone breaks out the pitchforks and torches, a quick caveat: A grade of "C" essentially means a team is in the same shape they were a couple of months ago. Higher, and they gained more than they lost.

Lower, and the opposite holds true.

Jump to:

AFC East: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

NFC East: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Redskins

AFC North: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

NFC North: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

AFC South: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

NFC South: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

AFC West: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

NFC West: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks