The Essential Sneaker Calendar: KD's 12th Signature Shoe Drops This Week

NIke

B/R Kicks has you covered for everything you need to know about the hottest releases of the week.

Nike and Kevin Durant headline this week's sneaker calendar with the superstar's 12th signature shoe, hitting a mark only reached by LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. The KD 12 will drop in "Day One" colorway Saturday, April 6 with a "'90s Kid" colorway to hit shelves soon. Adidas will also release its latest Futurecraft equipped with its revolutionary midsole April 6.