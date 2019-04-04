Video: Watch Gregg Popovich Crash Mike Malone's Press Conference After Ejection

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 4, 2019

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reacts after being ejected in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected just 63 seconds into his team's 113-85 road loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday:

Popovich didn't seem too upset when he crashed Nuggets head coach Mike Malone's postgame press conference, however:

Both questioned why Popovich got such a quick hook before eventually parting ways.

Popovich has not set a record for the quickest ejection from a manager or coach in American professional sports history. For example, former Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price was ejected before his team's game on May 23, 2015.

However, he's unofficially No. 1 on the NBA books, per Sportsnet Stats:

Popovich will head back to the sidelines Friday when the Spurs visit the Washington Wizards.

