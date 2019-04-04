Video: Watch Gregg Popovich Crash Mike Malone's Press Conference After Ejection

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected just 63 seconds into his team's 113-85 road loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday:

Popovich didn't seem too upset when he crashed Nuggets head coach Mike Malone's postgame press conference, however:

Both questioned why Popovich got such a quick hook before eventually parting ways.

Popovich has not set a record for the quickest ejection from a manager or coach in American professional sports history. For example, former Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price was ejected before his team's game on May 23, 2015.

However, he's unofficially No. 1 on the NBA books, per Sportsnet Stats:

Popovich will head back to the sidelines Friday when the Spurs visit the Washington Wizards.