Video: Watch Gregg Popovich Crash Mike Malone's Press Conference After Ejection

Video: Watch Gregg Popovich Crash Mike Malone's Press Conference After EjectionApril 4, 2019
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected just 63 seconds into his team's 113-85 road loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday:
Popovich didn't seem too upset when he crashed Nuggets head coach Mike Malone's postgame press conference, however:
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
A special visitor crashed Coach Malone’s postgame presser... 😜 #MileHighBasketball https://t.co/hlyjqCf39o
Both questioned why Popovich got such a quick hook before eventually parting ways.
Popovich has not set a record for the quickest ejection from a manager or coach in American professional sports history. For example, former Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price was ejected before his team's game on May 23, 2015.
However, he's unofficially No. 1 on the NBA books, per Sportsnet Stats:
Sportsnet Stats @SNstats
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich ejected 63 seconds into tonight's game vs Nuggets. Unofficially, this is the quickest ejection of an NBA head coach in history. The record was previously held by Flip Saunders of the Wizards vs Celtics on Jan 2, 2012 (106 seconds)
Popovich will head back to the sidelines Friday when the Spurs visit the Washington Wizards.
Nuggets Bounce Back with Blowout Win Against Spurs