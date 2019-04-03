Heat's Josh Richardson Won't Return vs. Celtics After Suffering Leg Injury

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson made a brief return before injury forced him back off of the court on Wednesday night.

Richardson left Miami's game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday prematurely with a left leg injury and did not return, the team announced.

After losing 110-105 to the Celtics just two days ago, the Heat fell again 112-102 on Wednesday night.

The Heat were also without forward Derrick Jones Jr., who is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee.

Richardson hadn't appeared in a game since March 26 due to a bruised heel. On Wednesday night, the 25-year-old played 16 minutes and scored seven points before heading to the locker room.

Richardson's return to the starting lineup against Boston was somewhat surprising considering he was in a walking boot on Saturday and head coach Erik Spoelstra told Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel that there was no timeline for his return.

However, the Heat need help wherever they can get it because every game is crucial for them down the stretch. Miami is battling it out with the Orlando Magic for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with four games remaining in the regular season.

The Magic (39-40) beat the New York Knicks on Wednesday, which gives them a half-game lead over the Heat (38-40).

Miami will have to weigh the upside in rushing Richardson back to the court to aid a desperate playoff push against his long-term health.