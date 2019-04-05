Ranking the Best Fights Scheduled in 2019

1 of 6

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

10. Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff



Event: UFC 238, June 8

Weight class: Women's strawweight

Why it's great: The UFC is always on the look out for The Next Ronda Rousey. Could Olympic-level wrestler Tatiana Suarez fit the bill? She's currently third on the official UFC rankings with a 7-0 pro record including a perfect four-for-four in the UFC, three of which came by stoppage. Currently on a four-fight win streak, Nina Ansaroff (10-5) is one slot below her on that list, meaning the winner is a virtual lock for the next title shot.

9. Benson Henderson vs. Adam Piccolotti

Event: Bellator 220, April 27

Weight class: Lightweight

Why it's great: Former UFC lightweight champ Benson Henderson (26-8) has had a tough time getting it rolling since moving to Bellator in 2016. His penchant for low-action, razor-thin decisions doesn't help; only two of six contests have ended inside the distance during his 3-3 run in the Bellator cage.

Piccolotti (11-2) was once considered a title challenger until losing two straight. But winning two straight afterward got him this shot against Bendo. The winner remains relevant, but the loser could have a long way to fall.

8. Rory MacDonald vs. Jon Fitch

Event: Bellator 220, April 27

Weight class: Welterweight

Why it's great: Rory MacDonald (20-5) handled Paul Daley and then Douglas Lima to capture the Bellator welterweight title. This will be his first defense. MacDonald is well-known to fans for his long career in the UFC.

Fitch is an even more well-traveled journeyman, familiar for a grinding, control-heavy style. But at 41 years old and with a 31-7-1 (1) record, Fitch—for all his name recognition—may have seen better days.

8. Michael Chandler vs. Patricio Freire

Event: Bellator 221, May 11

Weight class: Lightweight

Why it's great: Bellator's greatest warhorse is three-time and reigning lightweight champion Michael Chandler (19-4). Not far behind is another battle-tested action hero in Patricio "Pitbull" Freire (28-4), who just so happens to be the promotion's featherweight title holder. Freire will move up to challenge for the 155-pound strap.

Both are well-rounded and hard-hitting, with Chandler using a wrestling base and Freire falling back on his jiu-jitsu. Both come forward, so expect plenty of action.

6. Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos

Event: UFC 239, July 6

Weight class: Light heavyweight

Why it's great: Don't get me wrong; any Jon Jones fight is appointment viewing. It's just that he (24-1-1) put a bit of a damper on this one when he teased a superfight with heavyweight ex-champ Stipe Miocic right as this one was announced.

Thiago Santos (21-6) is a bona fide beast, with 15 knockouts to his name, each one more rabid than the last. But he only has three bouts under his belt at 205 pounds—all three knockouts, of course—and his top UFC opponent to date was arguably Anthony Smith, who just fell seriously short against Jones. A puncher's chance? Sure. But it will take more than that to make this feel like a close contest on paper.