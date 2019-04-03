Mississippi State Freshman SF Reggie Perry Declares for 2019 NBA Draft

Jim Lytle/Associated Press

Mississippi State freshman Reggie Perry announced his intention to enter the 2019 NBA draft on Twitter Wednesday:

He also indicated that he could return to college, which means he likely won't sign an agent.

Perry averaged 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game during his lone season with the Bulldogs.

The Georgia native was a 4-star recruit and the No. 31 player in the 2018 class, per 247Sports. At 6'10" with good length, the forward can be an impact player on both ends of the court with the ability to score inside and out.

He had a big second half of the season as well, averaging 12.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in his final 15 contests to help Mississippi State finish off a strong 2018-19 campaign.

Unfortunately, consistency was a problem, as Perry finished with double-digit points in only 17 of his 34 games.

Although he showed he can hit shots from the outside, he only made 28.2 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc during the year. Tallying only 0.7 blocks per game is also a concern at his size, as he failed to show he can be a true rim protector.

The upside is still there, but his lack of a proven skill set is why he is outside of the top 75 on Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman's big board.

Perry will hope to spend the next few weeks showing scouts he can be an NBA player before potentially withdrawing by June 10.