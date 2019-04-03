Scott Brooks Reportedly Will Return as Wizards Head Coach Next Season

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Despite searching for a new general manager, the Washington Wizards are expected to bring back head coach Scott Brooks next season.

Per The Athletic's David Aldridge, Brooks is "in no danger" of being fired after the 2018-19 campaign wraps up.

The Wizards are in a state of transition after announcing team president Ernie Grunfeld's firing Tuesday.

This season has been a disappointment for Washington, which has already clinched its first losing record since 2012-13. Injuries have played a significant role in the team's struggles. John Wall and Dwight Howard have played a combined 41 games.

Bradley Beal, Tomas Satoransky, Thomas Bryant and Jeff Green are the only players on the Wizards roster who have played in at least 50 games this season.

Brooks is in his third season as Wizards head coach. He signed a five-year deal with the team upon being hired in April 2016. The 53-year-old led them to playoff berths in each of his first two years and has gone 124-118 overall.