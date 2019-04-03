WWE Rumors: The Usos Sign New Contracts Before WrestleMania Amid AEW's Emergence

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Usos reportedly signed new contracts recently to remain with WWE.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the SmackDown Tag Team champions came to terms with WWE "several weeks" ago. Johnson added that their previous deals had been set to expire at the end of April.

In February, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported there was "fear" within WWE that The Usos would allow their contracts to expire before signing with another promotion, such as All Elite Wrestling.

AEW has a stacked tag team division that includes The Young Bucks, Lucha Bros, SoCal Uncensored and Best Friends, but it reportedly won't receive an additional boost in the form of The Usos.

The 33-year-old Jimmy and Jey Uso are twin brothers and the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. They have been on WWE's main roster since 2010, and during that time they have become one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history.

In addition to being the reigning SmackDown Tag Team champions, The Usos have six Tag Team title reigns overall during their time in WWE.

Jimmy was arrested in February on charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice. According to TMZ Sports, he allegedly got out of his vehicle and "squared up" with police officers after his wife, WWE Superstar Naomi, was pulled over for driving the wrong direction on a one-way street in Detroit.

Last week, Jimmy Uso's attorney told TMZ Sports that his client was fined $450 after pleading no contest to interfering with a government employee, and he will not serve jail time.

Just days after Jimmy's arrest, The Usos beat The Miz and Shane McMahon at Elimination Chamber to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. They also retained the titles over Miz and McMahon at Fastlane.

On Tuesday's go-home edition of SmackDown Live, WrestleMania host Alexa Bliss announced that The Usos will defend the titles against Aleister Black and Ricochet, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Bar in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

With The Usos reportedly re-signing, it seemingly increases the chances that they will retain and exit WrestleMania with their title reign intact.

