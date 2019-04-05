WWE WrestleMania 2019 Matches with Biggest Historic Implications

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE WrestleMania is an annual breeding ground for history.

The greatest moments in sports entertainment have taken place under the bright lights of The Showcase of the Immortals. The most iconic Superstars have left fans in awe of their athleticism and storytelling ability. The most unforgettable stories have culminated in exercises of raw emotion.

And the history books have consistently been rewritten, expanded and amended.

That will once again be the case Sunday night thanks to a handful of matches with considerable historical significance, including what may be the final match in the Hall of Fame-worthy career of WWE's COO and the coronation of the first two-title champion to preside over the company's women's division.

Dive deeper into those matches and take a look at some of the other hidden significant facts that surround the marquee matches at Sunday's spectacular.