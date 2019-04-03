Russell Wilson Rumors: Seahawks QB Won't Hold Out Amid Contract Talks

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2019

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will reportedly remain a full participant in the team's offseason program even after he set an April 15 deadline for a contract extension.

On Wednesday, Mike Florio of Pro Football talk reported Wilson, who's entering the final season of a four-year, $87.6 million contract, is planning to attend "every workout, meeting and practice" regardless of whether the sides agree on a new long-term deal.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

