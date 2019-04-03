Russell Wilson Rumors: Seahawks QB Won't Hold Out Amid Contract Talks

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will reportedly remain a full participant in the team's offseason program even after he set an April 15 deadline for a contract extension.

On Wednesday, Mike Florio of Pro Football talk reported Wilson, who's entering the final season of a four-year, $87.6 million contract, is planning to attend "every workout, meeting and practice" regardless of whether the sides agree on a new long-term deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.