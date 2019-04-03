Mike McCarthy Rips Packers Firing, Talks Empowering Aaron Rodgers and More

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy spoke at length Wednesday about his departure from Green Bay and his future in coaching.

In an interview with ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky, McCarthy said he was taken by surprise when he was fired after a Week 13 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals last season:

"As a head coach, I've always tried to stay immune to and stand in front of all the outside noise. That was always my focus with my players. It was always to protect them as much as possible from the drama. I think that's important. And I stayed true to that to the last day. If we missed the playoffs, I expected change might happen. But the timing surprised me. Actually it stunned me. But time provides the opportunity for reflection and clarity, and that's where I'm at now. And it's clear to me now that both sides needed a change."

Also, McCarthy took issue with the manner in which his firing was handled by team president Mark Murphy:

"It couldn't have been handled any worse. Anytime you lose a close game, it's a difficult time emotionally afterwards, but when you lose a home game at Lambeau Field in December, it's really hard. And that hasn't happened very often. I walked out of my press conference, and I'm thinking about the game, thinking about how our playoff shot was now minimal. That's where my head was at. And when I was told Mark Murphy wanted to see me—and the messenger was cold and the energy was bad. Mark said it was an ugly loss, and it was time to make change. He said something about the offense and the special teams, and he didn't think it was going to get any better. There was no emotion to it. That was hard."

Now, for the first time since 1986, McCarthy is without a coaching job. While he did interview for the New York Jets' head-coaching vacancy, that spot went to Adam Gase, and McCarthy is set to take the 2019 season off.