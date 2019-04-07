Baron Corbin Beats Kurt Angle in Farewell Match at WWE WrestleMania 35

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Baron Corbin beat Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday in what was billed as the final match of the Olympian's illustrious career.

Angle went for a big risk and attempted a moonsault off of the top rope but missed. Corbin immediately capitalized and hit the End of Days for the win.

The Olympic Hero announced several weeks ago he was retiring after The Show of Shows, and he took part in a retirement tour of sorts. The 50-year-old faced several new opponents and faces from his past on the Road to WrestleMania, including Apollo Crews, Chad Gable, Samoa Joe and AJ Styles.

Fans seemed genuinely happy to see those matches, but they were far from pleased when Angle announced his WrestleMania opponent. After he revealed he would be facing Corbin on The Grandest Stage of Them All, the live fans in the crowd and the WWE Universe all over social media spoke out against the choice of opponent.

While Corbin and Angle have some history with The Lone Wolf taking over as the interim Raw general manager after the Olympian was removed from the position, it seemed as though most fans felt he wasn't the caliber of opponent a Hall of Famer like Angle deserved in his final match.

Rather than trying to cover that fact up, WWE played off of it during the build toward WrestleMania with Corbin even acknowledging it and poking fun at fans for "crying" about his match against Angle.

After Corbin scored a big win over Rey Mysterio on the go-home episode of Raw before The Show of Shows, Angle jumped him from behind on the stage and put him in an Ankle Lock, which was framed as a possible sign of things to come.

Although Angle did his best to hype up the match against Corbin, there was still a feeling of indifference regarding the bout leading up to WrestleMania, which shouldn't have been the case with his legendary career coming to an end.

Since Angle and Corbin faced each other so many times in singles and tag team matches in the months prior to Sunday's showpiece, the bout didn't feel fresh or new, which likely contributed to the fans' frustration.

While Corbin's presence may have taken some of the excitement out of what should have been a significant occasion, Angle still got the opportunity to perform on the WrestleMania stage and go out on his terms.

Now that Angle's in-ring career has come to an end, he can focus on the next chapter, and there is little doubt he can still be a major asset to WWE in a different role if he and the company opt to continue working together.

