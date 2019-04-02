Video: Watch Phillies' Bryce Harper Get Showered with Boos in Washington Return

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Nationals fans didn't exactly welcome Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper back to his old stomping grounds with open arms Tuesday.

In Harper's first trip to Nationals Park as a visitor, Nationals fans showered him with boos during a pregame tribute video:

Those boos turned into cheers and a petty tweet from the team's Twitter account when Nationals ace Max Scherzer struck Harper out in his first at-bat in the first inning:

While the Nationals can tweet whatever they like, they were the ones who didn't offer the six-time All-Star the same type of deal he received in Philadelphia. Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post reported the team's initial offer to Harper was for 10 years and $300 million, with payments deferred until 2052.

Washington then decreased the offer on Jan. 3 to 12 years and $250 million, with deferred payments until 2072.

Instead, Harper signed with the National League East-rival Phillies for 13 years and $330 million with no payment deferrals.