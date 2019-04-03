2019 NBA Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions Based on Late-Season Buzz

Maurice Bobb@@ReeseReportFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 1: Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets shoots a free throw during the game against the Utah Jazz on April 1, 2019 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

With the end of the NBA regular season fast approaching, the rumor mill for free agency is starting to pick up steam.

For 16 teams, the playoffs will begin and the hunt for the championship will begin. For the remaining teams, that means it's time to retool their rosters with a difference maker or two.

In anticipation of this summer, numerous teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks have cleared cap space in the hopes of landing a superstar.

Here are a few of the most interesting moves dominating the league’s new cycle.

Kemba Walker to the Mavs?

Follow Maurice Bobb on Twitter, @Reesereport.

Statistics used courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball-Reference.

Related

    Engaged Warriors Are a Nightmare for Rest of League

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Engaged Warriors Are a Nightmare for Rest of League

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lonzo Ball Suing BBB Co-Founder Alan Foster for Fraud

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lonzo Ball Suing BBB Co-Founder Alan Foster for Fraud

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Spurs’ Defensive Woes Will Doom Them in Playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Spurs’ Defensive Woes Will Doom Them in Playoffs

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Depth, Three-Point Shooting Limit OKC’s Playoff Ceiling

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Depth, Three-Point Shooting Limit OKC’s Playoff Ceiling

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report