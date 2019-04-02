Channing Frye Jokes He'll Remember LeBron James for His 'Smelly Breath'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

When Channing Frye looks back at his time playing alongside LeBron James, one unexpected thing apparently stands out above the rest.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward had an interesting response when asked what he will tell his kids about LeBron.

"No. 1, he has smelly breath. Smelly breath," Frye told Joe Vardon of The Athletic. "No. 2, he was a freak of nature. And then No. 3, Kyle Korver and I fixed his jumper for one year."

Frye played with James for parts of three seasons with the Cavaliers, winning the NBA title together in 2016. The 35-year-old is set to retire at the end of this season after 13 years in the league.

While most would look back fondly on playing with one of the best in NBA history, Frye apparently focuses on the negative.

Of course, there might need to be more investigations about whether James really does have bad breath or if this is just one man's opinion.