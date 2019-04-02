Georgia LB's Robert Beal, Brenton Cox Arrested for Marijuana Possession

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2019

Texas wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) is stopped by Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini (36), linebacker Brenton Cox (1) and defensive lineman Tyler Clark (52) during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Georgia linebackers Robert Beal and Brenton Cox were arrested Tuesday on misdemeanor possession of marijuana charges.

Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald obtained the police report, which said the pair were booked in the early afternoon before each posting $1,000 bond for their release. 

Georgia has had six players arrested over the last 33 days. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart addressed the issues on March 26, saying players would be disciplined by the team.

"There's a standard of behavior that's expected for student-athletes at the University of Georgia, and that's not indicative of the behavior we want at the University of Georgia," Smart told reporters

"It's very obvious those guys made poor choices and decisions, and they will be disciplined."

Wide receiver Tyler Simmons, defensive backs Tyrique Stevenson and Latavious Brini and linebacker Jaden Hunter were previously arrested this offseason. 

Beal made 15 tackles and had one sack last season as a redshirt freshman. He's expected to be part of a competition for the other outside linebacker spot opposite Cox, who had 20 tackles and one sack last season during his freshman campaign.

