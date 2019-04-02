Broncos' Courtland Sutton on Becoming No. 1 WR: 'I Accept That Role'

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton says he's ready to accept the mantle as the team's top target in 2019.

"The No. 1 role, you can't go into a game and have one or two catches," Sutton told reporters at a press conference Tuesday. "You have to go into a game and be that guy. I accept that role."

Sutton is currently the Broncos' top wide receiver on their depth chart with Emmanuel Sanders, who is recovering from a torn Achilles. It's likely the Broncos will go into 2019 with Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton, both second-year guys, as their top targets.

"It's a little different," Sutton said of his mindset for his second season. "Coming in as a rookie, you're just trying to feel it out. You don't know what to expect. There's nothing you can really dive through to say this is how I'm supposed to come into it.

"But having a year under my belt, I know what to expect from myself and what my teammates expect from me. I'm excited going into this season, knowing I'm going to get to be the No. 1. I'm going to get all that look and all that pressure. I'm excited about that. I want my teammates to look at me as that leader and that guy who is going to assume that role and take it and go with it."

Sutton recorded 42 receptions for 704 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. He started nine games, moving into the lineup after Denver traded Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans at the deadline.

The Broncos passing game underwent another major facelift this offseason when they acquired Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens. Flacco will be the seventh quarterback to start for Denver since the 2015 season. It's the second straight year team president John Elway has acquired a veteran quarterback in hopes of reviving the team's flailing passing game.

The Broncos traded 2018 acquisition, Case Keenum, to Washington earlier this offseason.

Sutton said his limited interactions with Flacco have been positive thus far, with the veteran quarterback complementing the youngster's energy.